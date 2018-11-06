Update: Republicans continue to lead in state House races to represent Beaufort County

Republican candidates in two state House of Representatives races to represent Beaufort County have taken an early lead as unofficial results were reported late Tuesday.
District 123
Rep. Jeff Bradley (R) — Incumbent Bradley, 61, clenched 66.03 percent of the vote with 4 percent of precincts reporting as of 11:15 p.m.
Bradley has said said the key issues are improvement in the state’s education system, tax policy reform and bridge replacement throughout the state.
Bradley, a married father of three, serves on the Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee as he completes his second term in office.
Mario Martinez (D) — Challenger Martinez, 43, trailed Bradley as of 11:15 p.m. with 33.97 percent of the vote.
Martinez has said he will focus on education reform for children, improving teacher salaries, affordable health care, health industry job creation and the protection of the coastal environment if elected.
Martinez is a business owner in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island and a married father of two children.
Martinez was subject to a lawsuit involving the Mexican-American Coalition in 2013 when he was ordered to pay $34,000 to the organization after it accused him of using its funds for personal use. Martinez has not yet paid that amount.
District 120
Rep. Weston Newton (R) — Incumbent Newton, 51, took the lead with 59.75 percent of the vote as of 11:15 p.m. with 32 percent of precincts reporting.
He enters the election in his sixth year as a representative for the district. He plans to focus on school safety, improving teacher retention rates and stemming the opioid epidemic.
Newton, a married father of three, is chairman of the House Legislative Oversight Committee which holds state agencies accountable, he said.
Ryan Martz (D) — Challenger Martz, 35, had 40.20 percent of the vote as of 11:15 p.m.
Martz has said his focus if elected will be on criminal justice reform and education reform to increase teacher salaries and the number of vocational schools that train students for skilled labor.
Martz is a business owner, husband and father of one.
