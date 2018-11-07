Here’s what we know about the Beaufort County Council race outcomes

Beaufort County voters took to the polls Tuesday to elect three new members to Beaufort County Council, but results are only in for one of them.
With three contested council races for the first time in recent memory, the possibility existed that Democrats could shift the 9-2 Republican makeup of the council closer to the middle. Four Republicans, including three incumbents, ran unopposed.
Results as of 12:15 a.m. Wednesday show:
- District 8: With 18 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Chris Hervochon leads with 63.22 percent of the vote to Democrat Brenda Brandt’s 36.78 percent.
- District 9: With 13 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Mark Lawson is ahead with 69.55 percent of the vote. Democrat Mark McGinnis trails with 30.45 percent of the vote.
- District 10: With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Lawrence McElynn has unofficially won the election over Democrat Cathy McClellan. The former chief magistrate judge for Beaufort County 56.13 garnered percent of the vote. McClellan received 43.76 percent.
All three of District 8, 9 and 10 had incumbents who declined to run for re-election, paving the way for a new-look council. What is not slated to change as of now, though, is its conservative majority.
Districts 8, 9 and 10 all featured both Democrat and Republican candidates, a stark contrast to the 2016 elections, when only one of four races was contested by both parties. Not only was the competition steeper than usual, but turnover was higher, with four council seats changing hands.
With Rick Caporale, Tabor Vaux and Steve Fobes departing, new faces will take their places. In District 8, which occupies the Bluffton-Hilton Head Island boundary, either Hervochon or Brandt will fill Caporale’s seat.
District 9 will see Lawson or McGinnis represent Old Town Bluffton, Palmetto Bluff and Daufuskie Island.
Lastly, after defeating McClellan, McElynn will serve District 10, which encompasses north and central areas of Hilton Head Island.
However, none of the contested races will affect incumbents seeking re-election. District 2’s Paul Sommerville, District 4’s Alice Howard and District 11’s Stu Rodman all ran unopposed and will retain their seats, barring any unforeseen surprise write-in campaign.
Additionally, Joe Passiment will be a new face for District 6, but he faced no competition on Election Day and was a lock for the seat being vacated by three-term Councilman Jerry Stewart. Passiment and the three incumbents are all registered Republicans.
Should the contested seats all go blue, council will see its Republican supermajority narrowed to a slim 6-5 Republican leaning. The only Democrats currently on council are Gerald Dawson in District 1, which includes Burton, Sheldon and Seabrook, and York Glover in District 3, which mostly consists of St. Helena Island.
