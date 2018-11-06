Heavy turnout at some Beaufort County polls: Here’s how the lines are shaping up

Election workers are reporting heavy turnout at polling locations across Beaufort County since polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Long lines were reported at St. Luke’s Church on Hilton Head Island, the public library and the Oscar Frazier Community Center in Bluffton, and the Charles L. Brown Activity Center in Beaufort. Some wait times were reported as more than an hour.

Long lines also were reported at the Thomas C. Barnwell Administration Building in Okatie, where voters were casting ballots after an extra precinct was relocated there from Church of the Palms on Okatie Highway.

North of the Broad River, at Coosa Elementary on Lady’s Island, voters were lined up out the door early on Tuesday.

There were scattered reports of voting machines being down throughout the morning. There were no reports of the outages preventing precincts from accepting votes.

One voter who used a precinct locator on the website of the South Carolina Election Commission said she was sent to the wrong polling place.





Stacey Collins, who lives in the Victoria Bluff subdivision in Bluffton, said she waited in line an hour at the Bluffton Library to vote because that was where the online site directed her.

Once she got to the front of the line, she was told her precinct was actually located at the Bluffton Recreation Center on Ulmer Road.

She said she worries some people will “just throw their hands up” and will not vote if they have to stand in line again at another location.

The polling locator at www.vote.org also was sending Precinct 3 voters to the library when they should be at the recreation center.

Calls to S.C. Election Commission and the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County were not immediately returned Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated.