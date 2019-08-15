Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg plans to visit Beaufort on Saturday. But where?

Meet the Candidate: Pete Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg could be the first openly gay president in American history. He's the mayor of South Bend, IN and deployed to Afghanistan with the Navy Reserve. But does he have enough national experience to secure the Democratic nomination? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pete Buttigieg could be the first openly gay president in American history. He's the mayor of South Bend, IN and deployed to Afghanistan with the Navy Reserve. But does he have enough national experience to secure the Democratic nomination?

On Saturday, yet another 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful is visiting Beaufort County to meet with voters ahead of the state’s February primary.

Where should you go if you want to meet him? Apparently only the Beaufort mayor knows for sure.

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is hosting a town hall on Saturday morning in Beaufort, according to his website and a Facebook event.

Both webpages say the event runs from 9:45 a.m. until noon in Beaufort, but neither lists an exact location.

“This event’s address is private. Sign up for more details,” Buttigieg’s website said. It noted that the event would be public and outdoors.

Thursday morning, Mayor Billy Keyserling confirmed the town hall meeting would be at Whale Branch Middle School in Seabrook on 2009 Trask Parkway.

Two days earlier, reporter with The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette had called Buttigieg’s press office to find out the location. The press secretary said the team was “still working to confirm a venue, but (would) follow up with details as soon as possible.”

Two calls Wednesday morning and afternoon produced no address.

On Thursday morning, when told Beaufort’s mayor had provided the information, the press office said if the mayor confirmed it, it was fine to tell the public.

Other Democratic candidates including Andrew Yang, a New York businessman and businessman and entrepreneur; Cory Booker, a New Jersey senator; Elizabeth Warren, a current Massachusetts senator; Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman; John Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor; and author Marianne Williamson have also recently held campaign events in Beaufort County.

