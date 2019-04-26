Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker visiting Beaufort County. Here’s where

Who is Cory Booker? Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey announced that he is running for president in 2020. Here’s what you need to know about him. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey announced that he is running for president in 2020. Here’s what you need to know about him.

Another Democratic presidential candidate is bringing the 2020 election campaigning to Beaufort County.

Cory Booker, a New Jersey senator, is hosting “Conversation with Cory” Friday night at Whale Branch Middle School in Seabrook. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The school is located at 2009 Trask Parkway.

Booker’s website offers attendees the option to RSVP with free tickets.

Other Democratic candidates including Elizabeth Warren, a current Massachusetts senator; Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman; John Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor; and author Marianne Williamson have also recently held campaign events in Beaufort County.