Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker visiting Beaufort County. Here’s where
Another Democratic presidential candidate is bringing the 2020 election campaigning to Beaufort County.
Cory Booker, a New Jersey senator, is hosting “Conversation with Cory” Friday night at Whale Branch Middle School in Seabrook. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The school is located at 2009 Trask Parkway.
Booker’s website offers attendees the option to RSVP with free tickets.
Other Democratic candidates including Elizabeth Warren, a current Massachusetts senator; Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman; John Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor; and author Marianne Williamson have also recently held campaign events in Beaufort County.
