Beto O’Rourke, Elizabeth Warren visiting Bluffton and Beaufort. Here’s where to meet them

Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke are planning separate campaign events in Beaufort County.
Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke are planning separate campaign events in Beaufort County. Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Elizabeth Warren are planning separate campaign events in Beaufort County over the next week.

O’Rourke will hold a town-hall-style meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at H.E. McCracken Middle School’s gym in Bluffton. The school is located at 250 H. E. McCracken Circle.

Warren will be at Whale Branch Middle School, located at 2009 Trask Parkway in Seabrook, on Monday. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event starts at 7 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Warren’s website says tickets aren’t required, but admission is first come, first served and an RSVP is “strongly encouraged.”

O’Rourke’s website offers attendees the option to RSVP as well.

Other Democratic candidates John Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor, and author Marianne Williamson also recently held campaign events in Beaufort County.

