Want to meet presidential hopeful Andrew Yang? Here’s when he’ll be in Beaufort County

Yang says he’ll give every adult in the US $1,000 a month, no questions asked Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said he would give every adult in the United States $1,000 a month if he became president during the first primary debate for the 2020 elections in downtown Miami on June 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said he would give every adult in the United States $1,000 a month if he became president during the first primary debate for the 2020 elections in downtown Miami on June 27, 2019.

As the 2020 presidential campaign season heats up, another Democratic candidate is making campaign stops in Beaufort County this week.

Andrew Yang, a New York businessman and entrepreneur, is hosting two public events in the county on Thursday: one on Hilton Head Island and another in Beaufort.

Yang’s first event is a meet and greet on Hilton Head from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Palmetto Electric Cooperative building in in the community room at the rear of the building. The address is 111 Mathews Drive.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Andrew Yang Yang 2020 Campaign

Later, Yang will host a town hall from 7:45 to 9 p.m. at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall in Beaufort. The address is 706 Newcastle Street.

These events are open to the public, and attendees have the option of signing up for the event on his website.

In between those events, Yang will be attending private functions around the county, including a meet and greet with the Democrats of Sun City at 3:45 p.m. in Las Palmas Bar and Grill Mexican restaurant in Okatie, according to his website.

Other Democratic candidates, including Cory Booker, a New Jersey senator; Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts senator; Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman; John Hickenlooper, a former Colorado governor; and author Marianne Williamson have also recently held campaign events in Beaufort County.

SHARE COPY LINK Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election.