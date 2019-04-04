Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper plans stop in Beaufort County

Former Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper gestures during a meeting with AmeriCorps members at a roundtable campaign stop in Manchester, N.H., on March 22. AP

Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper will be speaking and answering questions at an Okatie event on Saturday afternoon.

He will be at Las Palmas Bar & Grill, 101 Commerce Place West, from 2 to 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Beaufort County Democratic Party.

Hickenlooper is the former mayor of Denver and former governor of Colorado.





A Facebook page set up for the event says the public is welcome to attend.