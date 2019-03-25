Author Marianne Williamson campaigns in Hilton Head and Okatie. Here’s where to meet her

Author Marianne Williamson, a Democratic candidate for president, is on a tour through South Carolina, and on Tuesday she’s planning two stops in Beaufort County.
At 1 p.m., she’ll address the Beaufort County Democratic Party and the Sun City Democratic Club at Las Palmas Bar and Grill, 101 Commerce Place West in Okatie.
At 6:30 p.m., she’ll meet with the South of the Broad Democratic Club in Palmetto Electric Cooperative’s Community Room, 111 Mathews Drive on Hilton Head Island.
She’s also planning stops in the Charleston area and in Columbia later this week.
Williamson announced her candidacy in late January. Her author website credits her with 12 books, including the self-help best-sellers “A Return to Love” and “A Woman’s Worth.”
