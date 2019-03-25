Politics & Government

Author Marianne Williamson campaigns in Hilton Head and Okatie. Here’s where to meet her

By Lisa Wilson

March 25, 2019 02:33 PM

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson plans to make two appearances in Beaufort County on Tuesday.
Author Marianne Williamson, a Democratic candidate for president, is on a tour through South Carolina, and on Tuesday she’s planning two stops in Beaufort County.

At 1 p.m., she’ll address the Beaufort County Democratic Party and the Sun City Democratic Club at Las Palmas Bar and Grill, 101 Commerce Place West in Okatie.

At 6:30 p.m., she’ll meet with the South of the Broad Democratic Club in Palmetto Electric Cooperative’s Community Room, 111 Mathews Drive on Hilton Head Island.

She’s also planning stops in the Charleston area and in Columbia later this week.

Williamson announced her candidacy in late January. Her author website credits her with 12 books, including the self-help best-sellers “A Return to Love” and “A Woman’s Worth.”

