2 men charged in St. Helena shooting that killed 1, police say

Hours after a shooting on St. Helena Island left one man dead, police announced they charged two men with his murder.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office charged Xavier Polite, 20, of Seabrook, and Channon Preston, 21, of St. Helena, with murder and possession of a firearm in commission of a violent crime.

On Wednesday at 1 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Stonewood Road and found Steven Glover, 30, of St. Helena, dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office interviewed witnesses, processed evidence including “several firearms,” and then charged Polite and Preston.

The two men were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center on early Wednesday evening, according to jail logs. A bond has not yet been set, court records show.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Glover was pronounced dead at 1:23 p.m., according to Beaufort County Chief Deputy Coroner David Ott. His autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Saturday morning.

The shooting marks the third homicide in Beaufort County in one week, following a Bluffton man found dead on Tuesday and a man killed at a party in Grays Hill on Sunday.

Murders have spiked across the U.S. in the past several months, with criminologists blaming COVID-19’s detrimental impacts on mental health and jobs.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.