2 men charged in St. Helena shooting that killed 1, police say
Hours after a shooting on St. Helena Island left one man dead, police announced they charged two men with his murder.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office charged Xavier Polite, 20, of Seabrook, and Channon Preston, 21, of St. Helena, with murder and possession of a firearm in commission of a violent crime.
On Wednesday at 1 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Stonewood Road and found Steven Glover, 30, of St. Helena, dead at the scene, according to a news release.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office interviewed witnesses, processed evidence including “several firearms,” and then charged Polite and Preston.
The two men were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center on early Wednesday evening, according to jail logs. A bond has not yet been set, court records show.
Glover was pronounced dead at 1:23 p.m., according to Beaufort County Chief Deputy Coroner David Ott. His autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Saturday morning.
The shooting marks the third homicide in Beaufort County in one week, following a Bluffton man found dead on Tuesday and a man killed at a party in Grays Hill on Sunday.
Murders have spiked across the U.S. in the past several months, with criminologists blaming COVID-19’s detrimental impacts on mental health and jobs.
