45-year-old man shot and killed Monday at his home in Bluffton, police say

A 45-year-old man was found shot to death at his home in Westbury Park in Bluffton Monday night.

Timothy Milliken was found after 11:15 p.m. in his home on Kensington Boulevard in the gated community, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

No suspects were located, but the crime scene unit collected evidence from the scene.

A forensic autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Friday, the release said.

Milliken was arrested in summer 2019 for pulling a gun on his Westbury Park neighbor because of loud music, according to previous reporting by The Island Packet.

Anyone who has information on the shooting death of Milliken should contact Cpl. William Weich at 843-255-3313 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

