Missing boater rescued. Search continues for another after vessel found off Harbor Island

One of two missing boaters was found on Wednesday morning after authorities discovered an overturned fishing boat Tuesday and began search efforts.

Around 10:30 a.m., a Good Samaritan found the boater, and he was hoisted to a Coast Guard helicopter to be flown to Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, according to Vincent Moreno, a Coast Guard spokesperson.

Moreno did not immediately have information on where the boater was found. The search continues for the other boater, who was also reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

A family member of the boaters called the U.S. Coast Guard in Charleston on Tuesday afternoon to report the men had not returned when expected. Additionally, an overturned fishing boat was found in the south end of St. Helena Sound, a Coast Guard release said.

The men left about 5 a.m. Tuesday, a Sheriff’s official said. Coast Guard spokesman David Micallef said the boaters were last seen fishing in the area where the boat was found at noon.

“We’re throwing everything we have at it,” Micallef said.

Search crews from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office and volunteer Beaufort Water Search and Rescue are among the agencies searching by water and air.

This is a developing story.

