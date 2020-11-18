Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Public Safety

Beaufort County Coroner at scene of shooting on St. Helena Island

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of a shooting on St. Helena Island on Wednesday afternoon.

Coroner Ed Allen told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette his office was responding but declined to give any more details.

The Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District responded to the shooting on Fripp Point Road at 1 p.m., according to Scott Harris, spokesperson for the agency.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has not yet provided information on the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He covers crime and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service