Crime & Public Safety
Beaufort County Coroner at scene of shooting on St. Helena Island
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of a shooting on St. Helena Island on Wednesday afternoon.
Coroner Ed Allen told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette his office was responding but declined to give any more details.
The Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District responded to the shooting on Fripp Point Road at 1 p.m., according to Scott Harris, spokesperson for the agency.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has not yet provided information on the shooting.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments