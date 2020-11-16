Crime & Public Safety
Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy out on bond after weekend DUI arrest
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy is facing disciplinary action after being charged with driving under the influence while off duty.
Cpl. Todd Ferguson, 55, was charged with one count of driving under the influence by S.C. Highway Patrol on Sunday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
“Disciplinary action regarding his employment at the Sheriff’s Office is pending,” the news release said.
At 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call of a Toyota pickup truck driving recklessly near Broad River Road and Parris Island Gateway in Burton.
When they pulled the car over, they found their colleague, Ferguson, who was off duty at the time.
The news release said the deputies called S.C. Highway Patrol to take over the investigation. After Ferguson took a field sobriety test, SCHP charged him with driving under the influence and transported him to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
He was released around 9 a.m. Monday, according to the jail log.
Ferguson has been with the department since 2015, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.
