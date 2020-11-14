Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
26-year-old man fatally shot at party Friday, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed at a party late Friday in the Grays Hill area north of Burton, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire on Roberts Lane just after 10 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremiah Lamont Terry, of Yemassee, was found at the scene and transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he later died from apparent gunshot wounds, deputies said.

The shooting is still under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the incident. No charges have been filed in the case, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

