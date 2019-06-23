Stray bullets hit houses, cars and a child during Beaufort area shooting, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A small residential Burton street was quiet Sunday afternoon after a Saturday night shooting sent stray bullets into multiple homes and vehicles — ultimately striking and injuring a child.

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release says a man also was injured during the Lawing Drive shooting. The man was in a vehicle that suspects were shooting at, the release says.

Bullet holes were obvious on several vehicles sitting in front of mobile homes on the dead-end road. While most residents were home Sunday afternoon, no one was willing to speak about the shooting on the record with The Beaufort Gazette.

The child and man were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and then later transferred to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where they are being treated for gunshot wounds.

No one has been arrested for the 11 p.m. shooting., which remains under investigation, the release says.

Thirty-six-year-old Clinton Robinson was shot and killed during an April shooting on Laurel Street East — about 1.7 miles away from Lawing Drive.

In September 2018, 19-year-old Deontay Alston’s body was found with gunshot wounds about 3.6 miles away from Lawing Drive on Castle Rock Road.

Second Saturday Shooting

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office also is investigating an unrelated shooting that killed Shalonda Johnson Saturday night in Lobeco.

Andre Demond Mitchell, 41, of Beaufort was arrested Sunday on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime for the 11:30 p.m. shooting.

Deputies received a report that Mitchell shot and killed Johnson following an argument at a residence on Polite Family Lane.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Mitchell remained detained at Beaufort County Detention Sunday.

Both the Burton and Lobeco shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information may call investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-3436 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

