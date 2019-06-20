2 men arrested in fatal shootout at Beaufort area Circle K gas station, police say

Two Beaufort County men have been arrested in connection to a June 3 Lady’s Island shooting at a Circle K gas station parking lot that killed 20-year-old Clarence Mitchell III of Lady’s Island, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Another man was injured during the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. as graduation was letting out at Beaufort High School located about a half mile away.

Deputies found more than 70 casings of various calibers at the scene of the shootout between at least two vehicles, the release said.

Montarious Brown, 19, of Burton, was arrested Thursday for three counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm/knife during a violent crime. He remained in Beaufort County Detention Center Thursday and has not had a bond hearing.

Ronald Moore, 22, of Lady’s Island, was arrested with obstruction of justice on June 7. He was released from Beaufort County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to interview witnesses and others in the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crimestoppers of theLowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.