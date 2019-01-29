Man shot near Sea Pines Circle in August dies. Charges against suspect under review

A 39-year-old man shot multiple times at a Hilton Head gas station on Aug. 4 died in a Florida hospital Saturday evening, Beaufort County officials said Tuesday.

Christopher Shaun Fells of Hilton Head was shot multiple times in the back, shoulder, and neck around 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Kangaroo Express gas station on Palmetto Bay Road. He’d been hospitalized with severe injuries since the shooting.

“We are looking into the cause of death being directly related to the gunshot wounds he sustained on Aug. 4,” Deputy Coroner David Ott said Tuesday morning.

A fight that started between several men inside the store continued into the parking lot where one suspect, Joseph Burton, allegedly got a handgun from a car and shot Fells, the Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Two other men, Derrick Frazier and Shaquille Za’Quan Green allegedly assaulted the victim prior to the shots being fired. The men ran away before deputies got to the scene, the release said.

Burton, 25, Frazier, 26, and Green, 26, were charged in August in connection with the shooting.

Burton is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Frazier and Green are charged with second-degree assault and battery in connection with the incident.





At the time of the shooting, Burton and Frazier were out on bond on previous charges, so their arrests in connection with the August shooting were violations of their previous terms, 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Jeff Kidd told The Island Packet in August.





Burton’s $225,000 bond and Frazier’s $75,000 bond that he was released on two days after the shooting were revoked in late August. Both men remain in the jail.

Green is free on bond.

None of the charges against the three have been changed as of Tuesday afternoon, but the case is being reviewed in light of the victim’s death, 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Jeff Kidd said.