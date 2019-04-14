Man, 36, killed in early morning Beaufort County shooting, police say

Clinton Robinson, 36, of Lady’s Island was shot and killed in Burton at about 2 a.m. Sunday, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert says.

The incident happened outside of a residence on Laurel Street East.

“When deputies arrived, they learned that a man had been shot and killed by an unknown male subject,” the alert says. “Deputies also learned that the unknown subject fled the area, prior to arrival.”

The Crime Scene Unit remains on scene processing for forensic evidence and conducting interviews with witnesses.

A forensic autopsy to determine cause and manner of death will be performed on Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lance Corporal Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

It is the second fatal shooting in Beaufort County this weekend. A MAG-31 Marine was shot and killed by a fellow Marine Friday night on the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort.

This story will be updated.