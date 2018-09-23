Beaufort Co. teen found dead in woods with apparent gunshot wounds, police say

A Burton teen was the victim found dead with what appears to be gunshot wounds in a wooded area off Castle Rock Road in Burton, says a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Police discovered Deontay Alston’s body after receiving a call about a deceased male found in the woods, the release states.
Multiple police cars parked along a sandy private road that led into the wooded area Sunday evening. Crime-scene tape — wrapped around oak trees — blocked traffic from traveling down the private road. About a dozen family, friends and neighbors of the teen stood in yards that backed up to the wooded lot.
Few details were released about Alston or the incident as of about 7 p.m. Sunday.
Law enforcement officers will likely remain in the area for multiple hours, a Sheriff’s Office news release says.
Any subjects possibly involved in the death had left the scene before the arrival of police, the release says. It says there does not appear to be any public safety threat.
The body is found a day after family and friends held a rally against violence in the Seabrook community. The rally was held in remembrance of Sean Aiken, who was found fatally shot in a ditch on July 18.
This is the second fatal shooting in Beaufort County this month. The first was at a Wendy’s on SC 170 in Bluffton on Sept. 13.
Abraham Gadson, 29, of Bluffton, was inside the restaurant when shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Bluffton Police Department. An arrest has not been made in the case.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.
