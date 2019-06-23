Woman dead in one Beaufort Co. shooting; child struck by stray bullet in another, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman is dead and two are injured, including a child, after two unrelated shootings late Saturday night in Beaufort County, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release says.

Andre Demond Mitchell, 41, of Beaufort was arrested Sunday on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime for an 11:30 p.m. shooting in Lobeco that resulted in the death of 37-year-old Shalonda Johnson of Ladson.

A half-hour earlier, a shooting in Burton injured a man in a vehicle and a child at a nearby home. Both were initially transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, then taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where they are being treated for gunshot wounds. No one has been arrested in that shooting.

The male victim was in a vehicle near Lawing and Walter drives when unidentified men shot at the car multiple times, the release says.

The child, in a nearby home, was struck by a bullet.

In the Lobeco shooting, police received a report that Johnson was shot and killed at a residence on Polite Family Lane. Police were told Mitchell killed Johnson following an argument, the release says.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Mitchell remained detained at Beaufort County Detention Sunday.

Both shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information may call investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-3436 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.