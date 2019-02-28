Who was driving the boat? DNR ‘thoroughly’ investigating Beaufort County boat crash, officials say

S.C. Department of Natural Resources has yet to determine who was driving a boat that crashed into a Beaufort County bridge Sunday night.
As the investigation continues, DNR also are leading a search effort for missing Hampton County teen Mallory Beach.
Beach, 19, was ejected from the boat when it struck the piling on a bridge that crosses Archers Creek near a causeway leading to the gate of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
As night closed in Thursday evening, the fifth day of searching for Beach remained unsuccessful. Family of Beach have asked for anyone with a boat to help search the Broad River and any inlets connected. They have asked searchers to stay away from Archers Creek where DNR is focused.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Six people were aboard a 17-foot boat — registered to Alexander Murdough of Islandton — when it crashed about 2 a.m.
As of Thursday, DNR had yet to speak with all the individuals on the boat McCullough said.
“We have attempted to,” McCullough said. “We haven’t because a couple of them have attorneys, and we haven’t been able to work that out.”
McCullough said one of the individuals had an attorney while at the hospital.
It is unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash, DNR Capt. Robert McCullough has previously said. He also previously said no sobriety tests were given to the boaters because it wasn’t clear who was driving.
Many on social media are sharing Snapchat videos they claim are of the boaters not long before the crash. The video shows one of the boaters driving.
McCullough said it is possible for social media videos to be used in investigations.
“Usually the judge determines if something like that could be useable,” McCullough said.
Some on social media are criticizing different aspects of the investigation including the length of time determining the driver and whether alcohol was a factor.
“We are going to do our job, and we are going to do it thoroughly. When information becomes available, we will have it.”
McCullough also said boating accident investigations can take a long time.
“There aren’t skid marks in the road that you can go back and look at for two weeks,” McCullough said. “Even right now, the water is a different level than it was last week and it will be a different level in an hour. Everything changes there.”
Comments