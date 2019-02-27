SC teen missing 3 days after Beaufort Co. boat crash. Here’s the latest on the search

Crime & Public Safety

By Stephen Fastenau

February 27, 2019 11:02 AM

S.C. Department of Natural Resources and local agencies are searching for a female boater who went missing after the boat she was on crashed into a bridge early Sunday morning.
Divers are continuing to comb the bottom of a creek near Parris Island three days after a teenager went overboard when a boat crashed into a bridge.

S.C. Department of Natural Resources divers are thoroughly searching an area of Archers Creek near a causeway leading to the gate of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, an agency spokesman said Wednesday. Six people were aboard a 17-foot boat when crashed into a bridge piling early Sunday morning, and 19-year-old Mallory Beach remains missing

“We’re diving everywhere we think we can dive — that’s scouring the bottom,” DNR Capt. Robert McCullough said. “That becomes a very time-consuming, difficult thing. “It’s not like walking through a room and clearing it, you’ve literally got to go down and touch every part of the bottom because of (low) visibility.”

Boats and aircraft are also still part of the search, he said.

DNR is still investigating the crash, McCullough said. He said Tuesday investigators are still determining who was driving the boat and whether alcohol was a factor.

This story will be updated.

Stephen Fastenau

Stephen Fastenau covers northern Beaufort County as a reporter for The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet, where he has worked since 2010 and been recognized with state and national awards. He studied journalism and political science at the University of South Carolina in Columbia and lives in Beaufort.

