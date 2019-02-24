Teen missing, 5 injured when boat crashes into bridge in Beaufort Co., officials say

A 19-year-old woman is missing after a boat she was on crashed into a bridge around 2 a.m. Sunday when it was crossing Archers Creek in Beaufort County, officials say.
Five others were injured in the crash.
S.C. Department of Natural Resources and local agencies were searching for the missing woman late morning Sunday. They are focused on the area where the crash occurred — near Shell Point and Parris Island.
Six people were on the boat when it crashed, David Lucas, DNR spokesman, said.
Five people were taken by EMS for non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital, officials said Sunday
The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with a 29-foot-response boat from Tybee Island and a rescue helicopter from Savannah air station, Petty Officer, First Class Luke Clayton, said.
Beaufort and Town Of Port Royal Fire Department are the lead agency on the search, Clayton said. Beaufort County Search and Rescue are also assisting.
“It is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Lucas said.
DNR is the lead investigating agency in the crash, Lucas said.
Burton Fire District and the Beaufort and Town of Port Royal fire departments responded to the call at 2:26 a.m., Burton Lt. Dan Byrne said.
DNR was alerted at about 2:40 a.m. by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
