Crime & Public Safety

SC AG’s Office releases full investigative case file from Murdaugh boat crash

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office on Monday released to The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette its entire file from the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach and implicated Paul Murdaugh.

The documents are organized into 10 folders and include hundreds of pages of police reports, photos and videos from the investigation into the crash. The files offer a complete look at the evidence the AG’s Office planned to use in the criminal trial against Murdaugh, who was killed in June.

Among the files are new photos of the damage to the Sea Hunt boat, previously unreported statements and interviews and emails between prosecutors. However, much of the material released Monday were duplicates of files recently released by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

The AG’s documents come as the state’s investigation into the crash is ongoing. The office’s spokesperson has declined to say why the case is open, but sources told The Island Packet last month that a state grand jury is investigating the possibility of obstruction of justice in the 2019 boat crash investigation.

At the time of his death, Murdaugh was facing three felony counts of boating under the influence related to the 2019 boat crash. The AG’s Office was prosecuting the case. Police investigating the June 7 double homicide of Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie, have not publicly identified any suspects or motives.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story on the AG’s Office’s case file will be updated.

Follow more of our reporting on Murdaugh family news and updates
See all stories
Profile Image of Kacen Bayless
Kacen Bayless
A reporter for The Island Packet covering local government and development, Kacen Bayless is a native of St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri with an emphasis in investigative reporting. In the past, he’s worked for St. Louis Magazine, the Columbia Missourian, KBIA and the Columbia Business Times. His work has garnered Missouri and South Carolina Press Association awards for investigative, enterprise, in-depth, health, growth and government reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service