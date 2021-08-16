SC AG’s Office releases full investigative case file from Murdaugh boat crash

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office on Monday released to The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette its entire file from the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach and implicated Paul Murdaugh.

The documents are organized into 10 folders and include hundreds of pages of police reports, photos and videos from the investigation into the crash. The files offer a complete look at the evidence the AG’s Office planned to use in the criminal trial against Murdaugh, who was killed in June.

Among the files are new photos of the damage to the Sea Hunt boat, previously unreported statements and interviews and emails between prosecutors. However, much of the material released Monday were duplicates of files recently released by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

The AG’s documents come as the state’s investigation into the crash is ongoing. The office’s spokesperson has declined to say why the case is open, but sources told The Island Packet last month that a state grand jury is investigating the possibility of obstruction of justice in the 2019 boat crash investigation.

At the time of his death, Murdaugh was facing three felony counts of boating under the influence related to the 2019 boat crash. The AG’s Office was prosecuting the case. Police investigating the June 7 double homicide of Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie, have not publicly identified any suspects or motives.

This story on the AG’s Office’s case file will be updated.