Dive teams, helicopter continue search for teen missing in Beaufort Co. boat crash

The search continued Monday morning for a 19-year-old missing after a boat crash near Parris Island on Sunday.
Rescue boats, dive teams and a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office helicopter searched the area near where a boat crashed into a bridge about 2 a.m. Sunday in Archers Creek off Parris Island. Mallory Beach, 19, is missing and five others were hurt.
The search is focused on the area of the crash and will systematically move out from there, S.C. Department of Natural Resources Capt. Robert McCullough said.
Rescuers are still hoping Beach will be found alive, he said, but the likelihood the search becomes a recovery effort is increasing.
“The problem is we don’t have an exact location — it doesn’t look like a big area until you try to start searching the bottom, and it’s a huge area,” McCullough said. “The other problem is with the fast-moving water, depending on the person, you could get pulled out a long way if you’re struggling or fighting or have a life jacket on.”
McCullough said he didn’t know whether Beach was wearing a life jacket. DNR officers investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Six people were in the boat, officials said Sunday. U.S. Coast Guard boats and local fire departments were assisting in the search.
This story will be updated.
