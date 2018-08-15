Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett not running for re-election

The Town of Hilton Head Island’s mayor waited until the last possible hour Tuesday to announce that he will not be running for re-election.
David Bennett had not publicly said whether he planned to seek another term to lead Hilton Head until 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, just before the noon filing deadline, when he made his announcement through his newsletter.
“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to represent you as Mayor of the Town of Hilton Head Island these past four years,” he said in the newsletter.
“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. After much careful consideration, prayerful reflection and deliberation, I do not intend to seek re-election.”
He said his time as mayor has been challenging, particularly “balancing the needs and demands of the mayor’s office, our private business” and time with his family.
“My family, in particular, has sacrificed much in order for me to fulfill my commitment to Hilton Head Island,” he said in the newsletter. “Continuing to serve would not allow me to fulfill my highest responsibilities – being a good husband and father.”
Of Bennett’s eight predecessors, only Tom Peeples served more than one term in office —from 1995 to 2010.
Peeples was seeking another term this year, but suddenly pulled out the race Monday.
Four other former mayors ran for re-election and lost, including Drew Laughlin, whom Bennett defeated in a run-off election last year.
Seven candidates were in the race as of the filing deadline on Tuesday at noon, including Town Council member John McCann, Rochelle Williams, Michael Santomauro Sandon Preston, Barry Ginn, Alan Perry and Town Council member Kim Likins.
The mayoral election will be held on Nov. 6.
Comments