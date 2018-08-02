Hilton Head Town Council hopeful wants to cut down on ‘wasteful spending’

A newcomer to public service wants to secure a spot on Hilton Head’s Town Council.
Lennel Stroud, a Leamington resident, filed to run for the Ward 4 Town Council seat at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to her statement of candidacy filing form.
Ward 4 includes portions of the mid- and south-end of the island, including Indigo Run and Palmetto Dunes.
Stroud has never been on Town Council or town committees before, but said she’s always had an interest in politics, and wants to do what she can to better the island.
“I am going to be on a learning curve right now to see what really is going on,” Stroud said. “I don’t think many of us on the island really do know what’s going on.”
Stroud does, however, want to ensure police, fire and emergency medical services have “everything they need” to keep the community safe.
She also wants to cut down on wasteful spending.
Referring to the town’s visioning initiative, Stroud said she supports it because the town needs to be prepared for the future. However, she’s concerned about its cost to taxpayers.
“I never actually saw the outcome of (the study) and what we paid for,” she said. “That kind of stuff really bothers me, and that’s why I want to get in and see what’s going on. I hate wasteful spending. I just hate it. ... I’m pretty sure we have enough studies that we can come up with our vision.”
The final 2040 Vision report was adopted in May. The vision is intended to help guide decision-making and lead the island toward a “preferred future.” It was developed after two dozen workshops, more than 2,500 responses to a community survey and two think tank sessions. Future IQ, a Minnesota-based company, was paid $165,000 to assist with the project, according to its contract with the town.
Stroud believes communication is key to improving life on Hilton Head.
“We all need to work together,” Stroud said. “We all need to sit down and have conversations and move in a good direction for our island.”
Stroud, 62, moved to the island in 2005 after spending most of her life in Virginia, where she was a realtor.
Candidates can officially file for the election until Aug. 15. The filing fee is $50 for the mayoral election and $35 to run for Town Council, according to the town’s municipal code.
Three candidates have filed to run for mayor, including Town Council member John McCann, former Hilton Head mayor Tom Peeples and Rochelle Williams.
Council seats for Ward 2, Ward 4 and Ward 5 are up for grabs.
▪ Ward 2 is comprised of portions of the north end of the island, including parts of Hilton Head Plantation. Bill Harkins is the ward’s current representative and has filed to run again.
▪ Ward 5 is comprised of the south end, including Sea Pines. Tom Lennox currently represents the ward. No one has filed for the Ward 5 seat.
Wards can be searched by address on the town’s website.
