Former Hilton Head mayor of 15 years withdraws name from 2018 race

A former longtime Hilton Head mayor announced Monday that he has withdrawn his candidacy for the 2018 mayoral race.
Tom Peeples, 65, served as mayor of the town from 1995 until 2010.
Peeples said in a press release from his campaign manager on Monday he’s “not yet in a position” to offer the town his all and considered this a disservice to residents, other elected officials and the future of Hilton Head Island. He said he is grateful that his wife’s health has improved, as her health concerns have prevented him from running in the past.
Peeples apologized in the press release for confusion regarding his filing and said he believes this decision to withdraw is “in the best interest of our Island.”
“My time as mayor was the most humbling and defining experience of my life,” Peeples said in the press release. “I am forever grateful for the opportunity and for the friendships I forged then and enjoy today.”
Peeples could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Candidates can officially file for the election until Aug. 15. The filing fee is $50 for the mayoral election, and $35 to run for Town Council, according to the town’s municipal code.
Four others remain in the race as of Monday afternoon, including Town Council member John McCann, Rochelle Williams, Michael Santomauro, and Sandon Preston.
Preston filed for candidacy Monday and was not available for comment.
