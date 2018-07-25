Bluffton restaurant locked its doors. Customers have questions but owners aren’t talking

A Bluffton restaurant appears to be closed for the time being but the reason why is unclear.
The Brick Chicken at 1011 Fording Island Road has locked its doors. No signage was posted at the restaurant at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday announcing an official closing or reason why customers could not enter. The restaurant typically opens at noon, according to its website.
The restaurant has also not announced its closure on Facebook. However, a page called DJ Trivia of the Low Country and Coastal Empire commented on the closure in a public post.
The restaurant was involved in a lawsuit filed by US Foods, Inc. in May, according to Beaufort County Court records. The company alleged that The Brick Chicken, Live Oak Restaurant Concepts, LLC., John Menzer and Richard and Janet Lester failed to pay $18,237.62 to the company in exchange for services and goods provided.
Records show that all defendants were ordered to pay the amount plus attorney fees.
A call to the attorney who represented US Foods in the lawsuit was not immediately returned Wednesday.
The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette attempted to contact Janet and Richard Lester, listed in the court’s records as owners of the restaurant. A woman who identified herself as Janet Lester abruptly ended a phone call when the caller identified herself as a reporter.
Attempts to reach John Menzer, who is listed in the court’s website as a partner in the restaurant, were also not successful.
The location has been the subject of police reports within the last year after a man fired multiple rounds from a gun into the air in the parking lot in front of two witnesses.
In December of last year, a man was found bloody at the location after he had been involved in a bar fight, according to another report.
In May, another report was filed and an employee was charged with third-degree assault and battery after she allegedly slapped a coworker in the face.
