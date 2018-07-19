Love German food? This new Bluffton restaurant aims to satisfy that craving

Two brothers and owners of a restaurant coming soon to Bluffton are headed to Germany for inspiration for their new menu.
The Bluffton Brau Haus is expected to open in September at 68 Bluffton Road. The spot formerly held The Original 46 Gastropub, which closed its doors in late January.
The new restaurant is owned by brothers Alfred and Volker Kettering. Alfred Kettering is also the owner and head chef of Alfred’s Restaurant outside of Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort on Hilton Head.
“Alfred is the trained chef and has worked in the restaurant business his entire life,” Volker Kettering said. “I was in the corporate world and came to Hilton head eight years ago when I retired. We’ve been talking about opening a restaurant for some time and it never seemed to come together until this year.”
On Thursday the brothers were on their way to Germany where they hope to find inspiration for their menu. They hope to return with a full menu.
The Ketterings plan to offer a full bar that seats 20, a dining room that will seat between 70 and 75 people and enclosed outdoor seating for between 45 and 50 guests.
The restaurant will start by serving dinner only, from 4 p.m. daily, Volker Kettering said.
“We will go until the last customer goes home or Bluffton PD shuts it down,” Volker Kettering said.
The pair grew up in Germany and their parents owned a restaurant there. Alfred moved to the U.S. in 1965 and Volker followed in 1968.
“In Germany, these types of restaurants are a gathering place for friends and neighbors to meet up and have a bite to eat, drink, shoot the breeze and talk about the gossip and just camaraderie,” Volker Kettering said. “We are hoping to build that kind of atmosphere and feeling that you can come in for a drink after work, have a quick bite to eat and have a nice sit down meal.”
