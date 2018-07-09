Bluffton Chick-fil-A closing soon for at least 1 month. Here's what's happening

Chick-fil-A fans are used to the restaurant being closed on Sundays, but the Bluffton location announced on its Facebook page over the weekend that it will be closed for about six weeks.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Unless Bluffton folks want to drive to Beaufort, they'll have to go six weeks without a Chick-fil-A sandwich and waffle fries starting July 20.

The restaurant, located at 9 Malphrus Road along U.S. 278, will be undergoing major renovations.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Chick-fil-A Bluffton will be closing ... for a remodel," says the Facebook post dated Sunday morning. "We will have a grand re-opening at the end of August!"

Ainsley Daley, unit marketing director for the restaurant, confirmed that July 19 will be the last day the restaurant will be open before construction starts.

"We don't have a confirmed reopening date," Daley said. "I know it will take four to six weeks."

Keith Clark, the restaurant's owner and operator, said the building will be undergoing a complete remodel, and a second lane will be added to the drive-thru.

"The footprint will remain the same, however it's going to be totally taken back to the studs," he said, explaining that the new design will be a more efficient use of space for employees and customers.

"We are currently designed to do about half the business that we do now," he said.





Chick-fil-A in Bluffton, South Carolina, will be undergoing a renovation starting July 20, 2018, and will be closed through the end of August. Doug Wilson Submitted

Clark said the parking lot also will be "totally reconfigured."

The dining area's design will include subway tiles and a long "family-gathering table" made from reclaimed wood and lined with industrial-style stools, Clark said. Over that will be a chandelier made from Coke bottles.

The play area will house new equipment, new flooring and an HVAC system meant to handle the Lowcountry's heat and humidity, he said.

The restaurant's Facebook post advised fans to watch its Instagram page to get a behind-the-scenes look at the remodel.





Though some followers lamented the closing in their response to the Facebook post — "A month and a half?! I may die! #firstworldprobs," one person wrote — many offered support for the planned upgrades.

"Can’t wait to see the new, bigger, better Chick-Fil-A!!!" replied one person.

"Hopefully that remodel includes a bigger parking/driving area," wrote another.

On Monday, a post on the restaurant's Facebook page announced that the location's furniture would be donated to charity.