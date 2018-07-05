This Hilton Head restaurant closed its doors last week

A Hilton Head Island restaurant closed last week with no explanation.
La Hacienda on Palmetto Bay Drive went out of business June 29, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant.
The Charleston-based restaurant chain also has a location in Bluffton on Bluffton Road, which remains open.
The Mexican restaurant chain was one of three local restaurants ordered to pay thousands of dollars in back wages and damages in 2016 to employees who were worked there between 2011 and 2014.
The La Hacienda chain kept nearly $600,000 from more than 100 employees of its then 13 locations, including the Bluffton Road and Palmetto Bay Road locations, and the Los Jalepenos restaurant in Bluffton's Bridge Center, according to a judgment ordered in U.S. District Court.
Owners Antonio Ayala and Jaime Tinoco were ordered to pay those employees about $1.2 million in back wages and damages over the next two years and to cease any labor violations.
Attempts to contact the Hilton Head restaurant for an explanation for the closing were not successful.
