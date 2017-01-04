High School Football

All-Area Football first team: Offensive backs

By Jeff Shain

Each day this week, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette will unveil one unit of its All-Area Football first team. The full listing and second team will appear Sunday, along with the 2016 Players of the Year and Coach of the Year.

QB Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton junior

Multifaceted threat settled in at midseason, leading the Bobcats in both passing (1,510 yards, 21 TDs) and rushing (589 yards, 10 TDs). Also caught 3 TD passes.

RB Irvin Mulligan, Whale Branch sophomore

Broke school record with with 1,678 yards rushing, including trio of 200-yard outings in Warriors’ final five games. Player of the Year in Region 6-2A.

RB Omar Cummings, Beaufort senior

North/South selection led the Eagles’ trio of dynamic rushers with 1,270 yards and 16 TDs, with another score coming via one of his 11 pass receptions.

2016 IP/BG All-Area Football schedule

Jan. 1: Defensive backs

Monday: Offensive line

Tuesday: Linebackers

Today: Offensive backs

Thursday: Defensive line

Friday: Receivers

Saturday: All-purpose & specialists

Sunday: Players of the Year, Coach of the Year

