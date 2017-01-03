All-Area Football first team: Linebackers

Each day this week, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette will unveil one unit of its All-Area Football first team. The full listing and second team will appear Jan. 8, along with the 2016 Players of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Tim Clark, Beaufort senior
Nose for the ball led him to recover 4 fumbles while recording 66 tackles for the Eagles. Tallied 10 tackles for losses, a sack and an interception.
Richard Jenkins, Bluffton junior
Paced the Bobcats with 89 tackles, including 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Caused late Screven County fumble that keyed Bluffton's opening win.
Jose Gaytan, Hilton Head Island senior
Hybrid OLB and SS racked up 92 tackles for the Seahawks, with 14 tackles for losses and 7 sacks. Also caused 4 fumbles.
2016 IP/BG All-Area Football schedule
Jan. 1: Defensive backs
Monday: Offensive line
Today: Linebackers
Wednesday: Offensive backs
Thursday: Defensive line
Friday: Receivers
Saturday: All-purpose & specialists
Sunday: Players of the Year, Coach of the Year
