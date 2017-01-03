High School Football

January 3, 2017 12:00 PM

All-Area Football first team: Linebackers

By Jeff Shain

Each day this week, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette will unveil one unit of its All-Area Football first team. The full listing and second team will appear Jan. 8, along with the 2016 Players of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Tim Clark, Beaufort senior

Nose for the ball led him to recover 4 fumbles while recording 66 tackles for the Eagles. Tallied 10 tackles for losses, a sack and an interception.

Richard Jenkins, Bluffton junior

Paced the Bobcats with 89 tackles, including 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Caused late Screven County fumble that keyed Bluffton's opening win.

Jose Gaytan, Hilton Head Island senior

Hybrid OLB and SS racked up 92 tackles for the Seahawks, with 14 tackles for losses and 7 sacks. Also caused 4 fumbles.

2016 IP/BG All-Area Football schedule

Jan. 1: Defensive backs

Monday: Offensive line

Today: Linebackers

Wednesday: Offensive backs

Thursday: Defensive line

Friday: Receivers

Saturday: All-purpose & specialists

Sunday: Players of the Year, Coach of the Year

