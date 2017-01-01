All-Area Football first team: Defensive backs

Each day this week, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette will unveil one unit of its All-Area Football first team. The full listing and second team will appear Jan. 8, along with the 2016 Players of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Cory McKie, Bluffton senior
Ranked among the state’s top pickoff artists with 7 interceptions, including two in the playoffs, and added 86 tackles. Player of the Year in Region 8-3A.
Rodney Sturgis, Hilton Head Prep senior
SCISA North/South selection and two-way standout registered 4 interceptions in just eight games of hurricane-shortened season.
Jeffrey Smyth, Beaufort sophomore
Registered 67 tackles from his safety position, including 2 sacks and 8 tackles for loss, adding a pair interceptions. Special teams ace also blocked 3 kicks.
Reggie Brown, Bluffton junior
Move from linebacker to the secondary paid big dividends, with 5 interceptions that put him among the state’s top 20. Added 73 tackles.
2016 IP/BG All-Area Football schedule
Today: Defensive backs
Monday: Offensive line
Tuesday: Linebackers
Wednesday: Offensive backs
Thursday: Defensive line
Friday: Receivers
Saturday: All-purpose & specialists
Sunday: Players of the Year, Coach of the Year
