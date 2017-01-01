High School Football

January 1, 2017 12:00 PM

All-Area Football first team: Defensive backs

By Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Each day this week, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette will unveil one unit of its All-Area Football first team. The full listing and second team will appear Jan. 8, along with the 2016 Players of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Cory McKie, Bluffton senior

Ranked among the state’s top pickoff artists with 7 interceptions, including two in the playoffs, and added 86 tackles. Player of the Year in Region 8-3A.

Rodney Sturgis, Hilton Head Prep senior

SCISA North/South selection and two-way standout registered 4 interceptions in just eight games of hurricane-shortened season.

Jeffrey Smyth, Beaufort sophomore

Registered 67 tackles from his safety position, including 2 sacks and 8 tackles for loss, adding a pair interceptions. Special teams ace also blocked 3 kicks.

Reggie Brown, Bluffton junior

Move from linebacker to the secondary paid big dividends, with 5 interceptions that put him among the state’s top 20. Added 73 tackles.

2016 IP/BG All-Area Football schedule

Today: Defensive backs

Monday: Offensive line

Tuesday: Linebackers

Wednesday: Offensive backs

Thursday: Defensive line

Friday: Receivers

Saturday: All-purpose & specialists

Sunday: Players of the Year, Coach of the Year

Related content

High School Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bluffton vs Brookland-Cayce: State quarterfinals

View more video

High school football scoreboard and schedules

Schedules
On your phone!
Tweets
Refresh scores

Scores

Sports Videos