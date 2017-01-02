High School Football

January 2, 2017 12:00 PM

All-Area Football first team: Offensive line

By Jeff Shain

Each day this week, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette will unveil one unit of its All-Area Football first team. The full listing and second team will appear Jan. 8, along with the 2016 Players of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Cameron Wilson, Whale Branch senior

Four-year starter was the leader of a line that paved the way for the Warriors to produce a record-setting rusher for the second straight year.

Harvey King, Hilton Head Island senior

Graded out at 94 percent for the Seahawks while giving up just one sack. Tallied 17 pancake blocks during the season.

Tyrone Mitchell, Bluffton senior

Anchor of a unit that helped Bluffton lead the state in scoring average at 47.7 points per outing. The Bobcats totaled 620 points and 4,569 yards.

Trey Shaffer, Thomas Heyward senior

SCISA North/South selection and two-way standout provided bulk up front for an offense that average 301.6 yards per game, earning a playoff berth.

Donovan Whatley, Whale Branch senior

Two-year starter at center is the second representative from a unit that opened holes for RB Irvin Mulligan's breakout second half of the season.

2016 IP/BG All-Area Football schedule

Sunday: Defensive backs

Today: Offensive line

Tuesday: Linebackers

Wednesday: Offensive backs

Thursday: Defensive line

Friday: Receivers

Saturday: All-purpose & specialists

Jan. 8: Players of the Year, Coach of the Year

