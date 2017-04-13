Your Thursday guide to RBC Heritage: Parking, food prices and more

Here’s a quick survivor guide to what you need to know if you go to RBC Heritage this weekend.
Getting there
RBC Heritage parking has changed again this year, and there are some important things to know when you head to the golf tournament on Hilton Head Island.
Here’s everything you need to know about parking.
- If you bike: Bicyclists are allowed through the Sea Pines gates with a volunteer pass or golf ticket. Free bike parking will be available at 16 Baynard Park Road near the 13th green of Harbour Town Golf Links. Bike locks are encouraged.
- If you drive: Free Heritage parking will be available at the Hilton Head schools complex at 70 Wilborn Drive off William Hilton Parkway. Motor coaches will run from the school lot to Harbour Town continuously from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Free golf parking will also be offered at Coligny Plaza on a first-come, first-served basis. Shuttles will take spectators to a spot near Harbour Town from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Bicycle parking is also available at Coligny.
- If you Uber: During tournament hours, taxis and Uber drivers can pick up and drop off only at Harbour Town Bakery on 140 Lighthouse Road.
What to wear
This week, it looks like the forecast will be in fashionable favor with highs in the 70s.
If you’re picking out your RBC Heritage outfit, here’s a quick guide that should help with photos from of the best dressed folks at RBC Heritage last year.
Official phone rules
You don’t want to be that person who violates the “mobile device policy” for this years’ RBC Heritage golf tournament.
Here’s the official “mobile device policy” for this week’s RBC Heritage golf tournament.
Who’s playing . . .
Headlining the field: Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bryson DeChambeau, Ernie Els, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jim Furyk, Branden Grace, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman, Martin Kaymer, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Davis Love III, Graeme McDowell, William McGirt, Sam Saunders, Vijay Singh, Brandt Snedeker and Danny Willett.
. . . and when they tee off
Here’s a list of David Laurderdale’s favorite first-round tee times Thursday at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
When and where to watch RBC Heritage on TV
Tournament Airtimes on Golf Channel (Eastern):
Thursday 3-6 p.m. (Live) / 11 p.m.-3 a.m. (Replay)
Friday 3-6 p.m. (Live) / 11 p.m.-2 a.m. (Replay)
Saturday 1-2:30 p.m. (Live) / 11 p.m.-2 a.m. (Replay)
Sunday 1-2:30 p.m. (Live) / 7-11:30 p.m. (Replay)
Golf Central Pre and Post Round Coverage on Golf Channel (Eastern):
Thursday 1:30-3 p.m. (Live) / 6-7 p.m. (Live)
Friday 2:30-3 p.m. (Live) / 6-7 p.m. (Live)
Saturday 12:30-1 p.m. (Live) / 2:30-3 p.m. (Live) / 6-7 p.m. (Live)
Sunday 12:30-1 p.m. (Live) / 2:30-3 p.m. (Live) / 6-7 p.m. (Live)
When to go for what you want
Here’s the official schedule of events
When to go if you want to see the amazing Boeing flyover
One of Boeing’s most innovative, unique planes will make a special soaring appearance over Hilton Head this weekend Saturday at 4 p.m.
