Hurricane

‘It’s not pretty’ Sheriff Tanner says of Beaufort County Irma threat

By Joan McDonough and Caitlin Turner

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 06, 2017 2:49 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management Division has a simple message as Hurricane Irma approaches: monitor the storm and make plans for possible evacuation.

“It’s not pretty,” Sheriff P.J. Tanner said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. “I know that probably everyone has seen some different pictures of what this storm represents for South Carolina, and our pictures for our coast are not something that anybody wants.”

The Sheriff’s Office is monitoring three possible hurricane tracks. The third track, which could move up the east coast of Florida, would result in the most danger for Beaufort County.

According Lt. Col. Neil Baxley, if an evacuation order comes from the state, residents should plan to bring with them insurance forms, mortgage paperwork, filled prescriptions, snacks and pets. Those who leave the county should be prepared to be gone for a minimum of three to five days.

Information on re-entry for each municipality following the storm will be available by dialing 1-800-963-5023.

Baxley also emphasized that if the storm’s strength reaches a certain category, law enforcement and firefighters will also evacuate.

“If the roads are blocked, we can’t get to you until the winds quit blowing. ... you’re on your own.” Baxley said of those who choose to stay behind. “If the order comes from the governor, you need to go.”

The county could face a storm surge of 10 to 15 feet depending on which direction Irma travels, Baxley said.

The county is currently operating at OPCON 4, which means that officials are monitoring the storm, reviewing agreements between departments and ensuring supplies are ready. As the storm continues to move closer to the U.S., the OPCON level could change.

“This is not Hurricane Matthew,” Baxley said. “This is Irma. It’s going to be an entirely different scenario and (have) more impact to South Carolina.”

The Sheriff’s Office plans on having another briefing Thursday as the storm progresses, Tanner said.

Other tips the department offered were:

▪  Sign up for Nixle mobile alert updates from the county

▪  Leave utilities, such as electricity and water on if evacuating

▪  Get storm information from reliable sources

▪  Make hotel reservations for possible evacuation

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

