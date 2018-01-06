Snarled traffic to pool floats as sleds: This is how the Lowcountry fared the snow

As ice and snow fell Wednesday, residents and visitors of the Lowcountry witnessed an event that hasn’t been seen in the region in nearly 30 years.
Beaufort County saw between 3 and 5 inches of snowfall Wednesday.
Roadways became impassable, and traffic on I-95 was slowed to a crawl for days. Businesses and government agencies closed, while many families hunkered at home blasting their heat and venturing out only to enjoy the unusual view.
Traffic on I-95 immediately slowed with the falling of ice Wednesday morning, but as the day went on it nearly became a standstill from Ridgeland to the Georgia line. One trucker reported spending more than 12 hours on the roadway between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Never miss a local story.
Snarled traffic plagued the roadway through Thursday afternoon. The Georgia Department of Transportation helped with the cleaning of the road, and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster approved activation of two S.C. National Guard teams to assist.
Other roadways and bridges were deemed impassable in Beaufort County well into Friday afternoon as emergency responders kept busy responding to vehicle accidents throughout the days.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported 112 crashes between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Beaufort Police Department reported 19 crashes between 7 a.m. Wednesday and Friday morning.
Businesses shut down throughout the Lowcountry on Wednesday from gas stations, grocery stores to restaurants. Many were reopened midday Thursday but saw shortages in staff and supplies.
At home, residents turned up the heat, setting a record for electricity demand for the Palmetto Electric Company. The company reported 469 megawatts were used from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday.
While the ice and snow caused some headaches for the Lowcountry, it became a magical event for many.
Sandcastles were swapped for snowmen and floaties used for sleds as families enjoyed the experience.
Iconic Hilton Head views were covered with snow and glazed with ice creating rare photo opportunities for visitors.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments