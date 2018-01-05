Here are the road conditions on I-95 in South Carolina for your morning commute

While state officials are still advising motorists to stay off the roads in areas affected by Wednesday’s winter storm, they say road and travel conditions on Interstate 95 — which was plagued with hours-long snarls over the past 48 hours — are, as of Friday morning, “good.”
“Crews are focused on maintaining the interstate and key primary routes and bridges (in District 6, which includes Jasper County),” according to the S.C. Dept. of Transportation’s 6 a.m. Friday news release. “I-95 and I-526 are in good condition.”
S.C. DOT’s 511 website, which shows live traffic condition throughout the state, showed traffic moving freely along I-95 in the Lowcountry as of 8 a.m. Friday.
While I-95 was “dry” in Jasper County, according to S.C. DOT’s Road Conditions site, other nearby counties — Colleton, Dorchester, Sumter and Darlington — still reported ice patches.
The S.C. DOT Low Country Twitter account, which posts real-time information about accidents, incidents and congestion in the area, show no reports of any delays or wrecks as of 8 a.m. Friday.
Reported conditions stand in stark contrast to what was reported 24 hours ago, and throughout Thursday, as trouble spots — including one near Ridgeland — backed up northbound traffic all the way to the Georgia-South Carolina state line.
Georgia Dept. of Transportation crews drove into the Palmetto State and assisted South Carolina crews with clearing roads Thursday afternoon.
And around the same time, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster approved the activation of two S.C. National Guard teams to assist with vehicle recovery.
#fridayfacts #scguard vehicle recovery teams help assist @SCDPS_PIO with making sure the roadways are clear & safe after the winter storm that hit the Lowcountry. Some areas are still being affected in the aftermath but conditions are slowly getting back to normal.#alwaysready pic.twitter.com/LQwW0VD3qX— S.C. National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) January 5, 2018
Officials worried cold temperatures would refreeze surfaces last night, but as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, S.C Highway Patrolman Matthew Southern said traffic was flowing freely, and there were no incidents.
Kevin Turner, a spokesman for the SCDOT, said all backups Thursday afternoon were because of congestion. Trucks that had pulled off to the side of the road and were trying to get back on were making the traffic situation worse, he said.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Turner said there is one major problem area on I-95 northbound near Ridgeland and mile maker 21 that has caused congestion to the Georgia state line.
The area is low-lying and has had problems with freezing throughout the day, Turner said. It has been treated several times with salt, but tractor-trailers still had problems moving through the area, causing some to pull off into the shoulders.
