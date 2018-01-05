More Videos

    One of Hilton Head Island's most iconic spots was covered in icicles Thursday morning after a winter storm plowed through the Lowcountry on Wednesday. Here's a look at Harbour Town in Sea Pines.

Weather

Hilton Head’s favorite spots looked seriously stunning in snow. These photos are proof

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

January 05, 2018 02:36 PM

Hilton Head doesn’t see snow often — and man, was it a sight to see.

Beaufort County got somewhere around 3 to 5 inches on Wednesday — the most snow the area had seen since 1989.

From the beaches of Sea Pines blanketed in snow to the crystallized tree tops of the north end, Hilton Head looked seriously good in winter white.

I hate admitting that because I’m a northerner — like many other islanders — who moved here specifically to avoid living in place where the air hurts your face. I’m not a fan of snow. But this storm is something we’re going to remember forever.

Here’s some photos (from south to north ) to prove how pretty it was:

And videos, too!

