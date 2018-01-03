More Videos

  • Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls

    As of 8 AM, traffic was still flowing across the bridges to Hilton head Island. A freezing rain was falling and roadways were getting slick. The Town of Hilton Head announced the Cross Island Parkway closed in both directions before 8:30 a.m.

As of 8 AM, traffic was still flowing across the bridges to Hilton head Island. A freezing rain was falling and roadways were getting slick. The Town of Hilton Head announced the Cross Island Parkway closed in both directions before 8:30 a.m. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
As of 8 AM, traffic was still flowing across the bridges to Hilton head Island. A freezing rain was falling and roadways were getting slick. The Town of Hilton Head announced the Cross Island Parkway closed in both directions before 8:30 a.m. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Weather

Which Beaufort County bridges are closed?

By Kelly Meyerhofer And Maggie Angst

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

mangst@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 08:27 AM

UPDATED 9 MINUTES AGO

Several Beaufort County bridges have closed because of ice as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Hilton Head Island

▪ The Bluffton Flyover is closed, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

CrossIsland
Cones block the entrance onto Cross Island Parkway Wednesday morning, January 3, 2018.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

▪  The Cross Island Parkway is closed, according to a town of Hilton Head Island news release.

▪  The Sol Bratt bridge leading to the Cross Island Parkway is closed, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release, and ice is forming on the Hilton Head Island bridge.

Northern Beaufort County

▪  The Steel Bridge on U.S. 17 is closed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

▪  Ice is forming on the Fripp Island bridge.

Chatham County

Several Savannah area bridges, including the Talmadge bridge, are closed, according to Chatham Emergency Management Agency. For a full list, click here.

Bridges that have re-opened

▪  The Bell bridge in northern Beaufort County has reopened, according to the Sheriff’s Office as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

▪  The Whale Branch Bridge on U.S. 21. and the Chowan Bridge have reopened, according to the Sheriff’s Office as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

▪  The McTeer Bridge in northern Beaufort County has reopened, according to the Sheriff’s Office as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

▪  Woods Memorial Bridge is open, the city of Beaufort said in a tweet posted at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

For more information

To view Beaufort County traffic cameras, click here.

All Beaufort County bridges have reports of ice patches, except for the Chechessey River bridge. To get more information from S.C. DOT, click here.

For real-time traffic information from the S.C. Highway Patrol, click here.

This story will be updated.

