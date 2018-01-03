Which Beaufort County bridges are closed?

Several Beaufort County bridges have closed because of ice as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Hilton Head Island

▪ The Bluffton Flyover is closed, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Cones block the entrance onto Cross Island Parkway Wednesday morning, January 3, 2018. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

▪ The Cross Island Parkway is closed, according to a town of Hilton Head Island news release.

▪ The Sol Bratt bridge leading to the Cross Island Parkway is closed, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release, and ice is forming on the Hilton Head Island bridge.

Northern Beaufort County

▪ The Steel Bridge on U.S. 17 is closed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

▪ Ice is forming on the Fripp Island bridge.

Chatham County

Several Savannah area bridges, including the Talmadge bridge, are closed, according to Chatham Emergency Management Agency. For a full list, click here.

Bridges that have re-opened

▪ The Bell bridge in northern Beaufort County has reopened, according to the Sheriff’s Office as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

▪ The Whale Branch Bridge on U.S. 21. and the Chowan Bridge have reopened, according to the Sheriff’s Office as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

▪ The McTeer Bridge in northern Beaufort County has reopened, according to the Sheriff’s Office as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

▪ Woods Memorial Bridge is open, the city of Beaufort said in a tweet posted at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

For more information

To view Beaufort County traffic cameras, click here.

All Beaufort County bridges have reports of ice patches, except for the Chechessey River bridge. To get more information from S.C. DOT, click here.

For real-time traffic information from the S.C. Highway Patrol, click here.

This story will be updated.