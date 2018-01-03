Beaufort County winter storm center: Forecast, closings, traffic — what you need to know

Do you have a question for our storm center team that isn’t answered below?
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette would like to hear from you. Please call our newsroom at 877-706-8133, email newsroom@islandpacket.com, comment on this story below or direct message us on the Packet’s Facebook page or the Gazette’s Facebook page.
The storm ...
▪ LATEST FORECAST: Winter storm bears down on Beaufort County. When will it snow?
Never miss a local story.
▪ What’s a ‘bombogenesis’ snowstorm, and why is the ‘bomb cyclone’ about to freeze you?
The roads ...
▪ Which Beaufort County bridges are closed?
▪ Southbound lanes blocked on Interstate 95 after tractor-trailer overturns in SC winter storm
▪ Traffic updates: Multiple wrecks reported as winter storm worsens
▪ Traffic cameras: Click here to see live views of Beaufort County roads
What’s open ...
▪ What restaurants are open in Beaufort County on Wednesday?
▪ These Beaufort County grocery stores are closing early Wednesday
▪ Flights canceled at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport
▪ Schools, day cares and agencies that are closed around Beaufort County
Where to stay warm ...
▪ Need shelter from the storm? Here’s where to go in Beaufort County
Power outages ...
▪ Power outages hitting Beaufort County as winter storm moves in
When it snows in the South ...
▪ Lowcountry braces for snow, winter storm. Here’s how often this happens
▪ What do Beaufort County’s homeless do when hell freezes over in paradise?
▪ People in SC are Googling ‘how to eat snow’ like crazy
▪ Slips and falls are breaking bones as SC winter storm rolls in
Comments