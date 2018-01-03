Beaufort County winter storm center: Forecast, closings, traffic — what you need to know

More Videos

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

  • How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

    The National Weather Service is predicting more snow and ice for Beaufort County on Wednesday than its previous forecast showed. Here's what to expect.

The National Weather Service is predicting more snow and ice for Beaufort County on Wednesday than its previous forecast showed. Here's what to expect.
The National Weather Service is predicting more snow and ice for Beaufort County on Wednesday than its previous forecast showed. Here's what to expect. Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com The National Weather Service

Weather

Beaufort County winter storm center: Forecast, closings, traffic — what you need to know

By Ashley Jean Reese, Mandy Matney And Lisa Wilson

areese@islandpacket.com

mmatney@islandpacket.com

lwilson@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 08:12 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Do you have a question for our storm center team that isn’t answered below?

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette would like to hear from you. Please call our newsroom at 877-706-8133, email newsroom@islandpacket.com, comment on this story below or direct message us on the Packet's Facebook page or the Gazette's Facebook page.

The storm ...

▪  LATEST FORECAST: Winter storm bears down on Beaufort County. When will it snow?

▪  What’s a ‘bombogenesis’ snowstorm, and why is the ‘bomb cyclone’ about to freeze you?

The roads ...

▪  Which Beaufort County bridges are closed?

▪  Southbound lanes blocked on Interstate 95 after tractor-trailer overturns in SC winter storm

▪  Traffic updates: Multiple wrecks reported as winter storm worsens

▪  Traffic cameras: Click here to see live views of Beaufort County roads

What’s open ...

▪  What restaurants are open in Beaufort County on Wednesday?

▪  These Beaufort County grocery stores are closing early Wednesday

▪  Flights canceled at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport

▪  Schools, day cares and agencies that are closed around Beaufort County

Where to stay warm ...

▪  Need shelter from the storm? Here’s where to go in Beaufort County

Power outages ...

▪  Power outages hitting Beaufort County as winter storm moves in

When it snows in the South ...

▪  Lowcountry braces for snow, winter storm. Here’s how often this happens

▪  What do Beaufort County’s homeless do when hell freezes over in paradise?

▪  People in SC are Googling ‘how to eat snow’ like crazy

▪  Slips and falls are breaking bones as SC winter storm rolls in

