Relocation of this exercise facility could make parking in Bluffton easier. Here’s why.

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

October 05, 2017 11:08 AM

When a Bluffton excersize facility moves into a new building, the town plans to use the vacated space to add new public parking spaces.

The site at 184 Bluffton Road, currently home to Crossfit 843, is expected to be cleared to make room for about 50 new spaces in the town’s historic district just north of the Promenade, according to a town news release.

Bluffton purchased the roughly .7-acre property earlier this year for $600,000.

Crossfit 843 is in the process of building a new facility on Scott Way, which is expected to be complete by mid-December, according to the release.

Demolition of the existing buildings on the site and construction of the new parking area there are expected to be completed late 2018 or early 2019, the release said.

The town is currently planning or building new parking zones in several other areas around Old Town, including along Boundary Street and on Dr. Mellichamp Drive.

By the numbers: Parking in Old Town

Existing spaces within a roughly five minute walk of Calhoun Street and the Promenade: About 900

Additional spaces currently being added at 68 Boundary St.: About 65

Additional spaces planned for Dr. Mellichamp Drive: 66

Additional spaces planned for 184 Bluffton Road: About 50

