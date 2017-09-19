More Videos

Why all the heavy equipment in Old Town Bluffton? The answer may make drivers smile

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

September 19, 2017 9:44 AM

If you’ve spent any time this week around the area of Dubois Park in Old Town Bluffton, chances are you’ve seen the trucks and heavy excavation equipment come and going from a property along Boundary Street.

Crews there are removing trees, brush and several vacant buildings to clear the roughly 1.5-acre town-owned plot in the heart of the historic district to make room for a new public parking and open space area.

Demolition is expected to continue into early October. That will be followed by grading soil on the site and planting grass, according to a recent news release from the town.

The land — purchased last year by the town for about $1 million — could accommodate up to about 65 new parking spots. There is also space on the parcel to build a small park, according to town documents.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

