Why all the heavy equipment in Old Town Bluffton? The answer may make drivers smile

If you’ve spent any time this week around the area of Dubois Park in Old Town Bluffton, chances are you’ve seen the trucks and heavy excavation equipment come and going from a property along Boundary Street.
Crews there are removing trees, brush and several vacant buildings to clear the roughly 1.5-acre town-owned plot in the heart of the historic district to make room for a new public parking and open space area.
Demolition is expected to continue into early October. That will be followed by grading soil on the site and planting grass, according to a recent news release from the town.
The land — purchased last year by the town for about $1 million — could accommodate up to about 65 new parking spots. There is also space on the parcel to build a small park, according to town documents.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
