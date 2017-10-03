Bluffton plans to begin a streetscape improvement project later this month that will add 66 new public parking spaces along Dr. Mellichamp Drive.
Bluffton plans to begin a streetscape improvement project later this month that will add 66 new public parking spaces along Dr. Mellichamp Drive. Staff photo
Bluffton plans to begin a streetscape improvement project later this month that will add 66 new public parking spaces along Dr. Mellichamp Drive. Staff photo

Traffic

Finding parking in Old Town Bluffton could soon prove easier. Here’s why

Posted by Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

October 03, 2017 8:48 AM

Visitors to Bluffton soon will have more chances to find a place to park in Old Town — 66 more chances, to be precise.

The town plans to begin a streetscape improvement project later this month that will add 66 new public parking spaces along Dr. Mellichamp Drive, according to a town news release.

The just-over $1 million project should be finished by next March, the release said.

In addition to the new parking, the project will support pedestrians with the addition of streetlights, crossings, sidewalks and landscaping, according to the release.

Access to homes and businesses in the area will be available along Bluffton Road and Promenade Street for the duration of the project, the release said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch 0:32

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch
Many have died along I-95's Coffin Corridor in South Carolina. So why are their memorials being removed? 0:46

Many have died along I-95's Coffin Corridor in South Carolina. So why are their memorials being removed?
Friend of killed Hilton Head bicyclist asks for a sign … and receives one 1:03

Friend of killed Hilton Head bicyclist asks for a sign … and receives one

View More Video