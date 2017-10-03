Finding parking in Old Town Bluffton could soon prove easier. Here’s why

Visitors to Bluffton soon will have more chances to find a place to park in Old Town — 66 more chances, to be precise.
The town plans to begin a streetscape improvement project later this month that will add 66 new public parking spaces along Dr. Mellichamp Drive, according to a town news release.
The just-over $1 million project should be finished by next March, the release said.
In addition to the new parking, the project will support pedestrians with the addition of streetlights, crossings, sidewalks and landscaping, according to the release.
Access to homes and businesses in the area will be available along Bluffton Road and Promenade Street for the duration of the project, the release said.
