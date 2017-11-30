Second teen wanted in connection with Lady’s Island death

A 19-year-old St. Helena Island man is wanted by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the death of Robert Blanding, whose body was found on Lady’s Island on Nov. 22, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release Thursday night.
Nashon Pringle is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Raheem Bennett, a 16-year-old from St. Helena Island, was arrested Tuesday and faces the same charges in connection with Blanding’s death.
Robert Blanding’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds off F&B Road around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 22. The 25-year-old man was last seen with his 19-year-old nephew Chaz Blanding, leaving the nephew’s home the night of Nov. 21. Chaz Blanding was reported missing and endangered by his family and has not been seen or heard from since.
Pringle is to be considered armed and dangerous and the Sheriff’s Office is urging the public not to approach him, according to the release.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407, Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously and for possible reward at 1-888-Crime-SC.
