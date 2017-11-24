Deputies need your help finding this missing Beaufort teen after his uncle was found dead

A 19-year-old Beaufort man remained missing Friday morning after his uncle was found dead in a Lady’s Island drainage ditch Wednesday afternoon, and authorities need help finding the teen as the death investigation continues.
Chaz Blanding has not been seen by his family members since Tuesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Chaz Blanding and his uncle, Robert Blanding, 25, of St. Helena Island, were last seen leaving Chaz Blanding’s home Tuesday evening on Southside Boulevard in Beaufort.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Robert Blanding’s body was found off F&B Road with multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.
An autopsy is expected to be performed Friday by forensic pathologists at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to make a formal determination on the cause and manner of Robert Blanding’s death, according to the release.
The preliminary cause of death is believed to be gunshot wounds.
Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning that the investigation continues into Robert Blanding’s death and Chaz Blanding’s disapearance.
Anyone with information or who may have heard or seen anything suspicious near F&B Road Tuesday night can contact Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Information given to Crime Stoppers can be given anonymously and is eligible for a possible reward.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
