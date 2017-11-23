Chaz Blanding, 19, of Beaufort has been reported missing and endangered. He was last seen leaving his home with his uncle Robert Blanding on Tuesday. Robert Blanding was found dead on Lady’s Island on Wednesday.
Chaz Blanding, 19, of Beaufort has been reported missing and endangered. He was last seen leaving his home with his uncle Robert Blanding on Tuesday. Robert Blanding was found dead on Lady’s Island on Wednesday. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
Chaz Blanding, 19, of Beaufort has been reported missing and endangered. He was last seen leaving his home with his uncle Robert Blanding on Tuesday. Robert Blanding was found dead on Lady’s Island on Wednesday. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Beaufort News

St. Helena man found dead on Lady’s Island identified. His nephew is still missing

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 23, 2017 09:41 AM

A 25-year-old St. Helena Island man has been identified as the man found dead in a Lady’s Island drainage ditch Wednesday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The body of Robert Blanding was found off F&B Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Robert Blanding was believed to be with his 19-year-old nephew Chaz Blanding early Tuesday evening.

Chaz Blanding has not been seen by his family members since Tuesday and has since been reported missing and endangered, according to the release. The two Blanding men were last seen leaving Chaz Blanding’s home in Beaufort.

An autopsy performed by forensic pathologists is scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, to make a formal determination on the cause and manner of Robert Blanding’s death, according to the release. The preliminary cause of death is believed to be the gunshot wounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have heard or seen anything suspicious near F&B Road on Lady’s Island on Tuesday night is urged to contact Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes

    The city of Hardeeville announced a massive residential and commercial development set to begin in 2018 in the town's East Argent Tract. While 9,500 homes will eventually be built, zoning allowed for 12,574 units.

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:48

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes
Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine. 0:47

Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine.
Ever seen a matchlock gun be fired? This video will show you what it's like 0:59

Ever seen a matchlock gun be fired? This video will show you what it's like

View More Video